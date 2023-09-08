‘The Royal Hotel’ (US Trailer)

Inspired by the 2017 observational documentary Hotel Coolgardie by filmmaker Pete Gleeson, Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel stars Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick as Hanna and Liv, two best friends backpacking around Australia.

After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an adventure, convinces Hanna to take a temporary live-in job in a pub called ‘The Royal Hotel’ in a remote Outback mining town. Bar Owner Billy, played by Hugo Weaving, and a host of locals give the girls a riotous introduction to Down Under drinking culture but things turn nasty when their jokes and behaviour cross the line. Soon Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control.

The cast for the See-Saw Films production also includes Ursula Yovich, Daniel Henshall, James Frecheville, and Herbert Nordrum.

Producing are Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Liz Watts with Scarlett Pictures’ Kath Shelper. Green co-wrote the script with Oscar Redding.

It is scheduled to be released by Transmission Films in Australia, and by Neon in the US on October 6.