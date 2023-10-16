‘The Way We Wore’ (First Look)

Comedian and actress Celeste Barber hosts The Way We Wore, a three part documentary series for the ABC that explores the evolution and significance of Australian fashion.

Produced by Stranger Than Fiction and Wheels Rolling, the series uncovers the cultural and historical significance of fashion in Australia, revealing how the clothes we wear provide intimate and surprising insights into the evolution of our country.

Episode one traces the evolution of fashion media, unraveling how and why it’s had such a profound effect on how we see ourselves. Episode two uncovers the stories of Australia’s fashion pioneers as they revolutionise what we wear. Finally, the last episode tracks the ascent of Australia’s fashion sector and asks why this industry has been undervalued when it generates more income than the beer and wine industry, and employs more people than mining?

Interviewees include Collette Dinnigan, Alex Perry, Catherine Martin, Akira Isogawa, Camilla Franks, Paul McCann, Vogue editorial director Edwina McCann, model Charlee Fraser, and actor and writer Nakkiah Lui.

The Way We Wore is written, directed and produced by Nel Minchin, alongside producers Jo-anne McGowan and Sarah Noonan. Jennifer Peedom and Barber executive producer. The ABC commissioning editor is Kalita Corrigan, with ABC head of factual Susie Jones.

Major production investment comes via Screen Australia in association with the ABC, with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest and Screen NSW.

The Way We Wore premieres November 21 at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.

ABC commercial holds world distribution rights.