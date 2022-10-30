Three Chords and the Truth_Trailer.mp4 from Steve Pasvolsky on Vimeo.

Writer/director debut feature Claire Pasvolsky’s Three Chords and the Truth centres on Angie who, if she wasn’t so self-sabotaging, could have been one of Australia’s leading musicians.

Now in her forties, Angie, played by Jackie Marshall, finds herself terminally ill and alone. She struggles financially and plays in a seedy pub to fund the recording of her final album. When Angie meets Ruby (Maisie Owen), a teenage runaway, the two form an unlikely bond when Angie teaches her to play guitar and write songs. As Ruby becomes reliant on Angie, it becomes unbearable for Angie to tell her new young friend that she only has months to live.

The cast also includes Matthew L Heys, Timothy Blundell and Leigh Ivin, with special appearances by Richard Wilkins and Julia Zemiro.

Making its world premiere at the Brisbane International Film Festival, Three Chords and the Truth is produced by Steve Pasvolsky and Bin Li. Executive producers include John Feitelson, Li, Ian Sutherland and Shane Burrell.