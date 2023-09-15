‘Time Addicts’ (Trailer)

Based on a short film by the same name, Time Addicts follows two best friends, Denise and Johnny, who are both bound by the shackles of drug addiction. As they embark on a perilous journey to settle their debts with a volatile dealer, they are sent to heist a mysterious bag of crystal, the effects of which transport them through time.

Written and directed by Sam Odlum, the film stars Freya Tingley and Charles Grounds.

The Exile Entertainment and Lex Neville production was produced by Odlum alongside Tessa Mansfield-Hung and Alexandros Ouzas, and filmed in Melbourne with the assistance of VicScreen.

Umbrella Entertainment will distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand on December 7.