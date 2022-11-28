Matt Nable’s Stan Original film Transfusion stars Sam Worthington as Ryan Logan, a former Special Forces operative who is battling to cope with life after the loss of his wife (Phoebe Tonkin) and is thrust into the criminal underworld to keep his only son (Edward Carmody) from being taken from him.

Nable directs from his own script and also plays a character known as Johnny.

John and Michael Schwarz from Deeper Water Films are the producers, while Andrew Mann, Simon Williams, Nadine Luque, Paul Wiegard, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, Nick Cole, Silvio Salom, Worthington, Will Clarke, Jimmy Costas, Samantha Allwinton and Craig Cowdrey serve as executive producers, alongside Cailah Scobie and Rachel Okine for Stan.

Madman Entertainment is handling theatrical distribution in Australia and all distribution rights in New Zealand, with Altitude Film Sales handling global sales.

Transfusion premieres January 20 on Stan after being released in select cinemas on January 5.