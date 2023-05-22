UK and New Zealand pre-sales announced for ‘Police Rescue Australia’

UK-based distributor Hat Trick International (HTI) has negotiated pre-sales for the observational documentary series Police Rescue Australia with broadcasters in the UK and New Zealand.

More4 in the UK and TVNZ in New Zealand have both committed to the program, produced by Sydney-based indie Lune Media, ahead of its premiere on Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia on May 29.

Throughout six 60-minute episodes, viewers are taken behind the scenes with the New South Wales Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, a group of elite officers who specialise in high-risk incidents, such as mountain rescues, sieges, and bomb disposal.

Narrated by actor, writer, and director Brendan Cowell, Police Rescue Australia introduces viewers to the courageous men and women who keep NSW safe, offering an insight into the loyalty, camaraderie, and humour that binds them together.

HTI director of sales Sarah Tong described the series as “one of those rare shows that has it all”, showcasing “spectacular feats of courage against the backdrop of spectacular scenery to real-life stories about real-life people, told with compassion and humour”.

“At HTI, we like to think we can spot a winner when we see one — and Channel 4 and TVNZ clearly agree that Police Rescue Australia has winner stamped all over it,” she said.

“NSW’s Police Rescue units are staffed by extraordinary officers, bound by a deep loyalty not only to each other but to their mission of saving lives.”

HTI has an ongoing commercial partnership covering both formats and finished programming with Lune Media, founded in 2013 by managing director Leonie Lowe. Other Lune Media titles represented by HTI include Could You Survive on the Breadline (3 x 60 mins), produced for SBS, and Channel 7’s Every Bite Takes You Home.