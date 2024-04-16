University of Canterbury inks five-year agreement with Aardman Academy

Animation students at the University of Canterbury are set to benefit from the expertise behind stop-motion titles Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Morph as part of a new five-year agreement between the institution and Aardman Academy, the training arm of stop-motion studio Aardman.

Having been created out of a need for more animators to produce the 2000 animated feature Chicken Run, which became the highest-grossing stop-motion film of all time, the Aardman Academy has trained hundreds of animators, directors, model makers, and more, globally.

The exclusive partnership means the university becomes the country’s only educational institution to specialise in Aardman stop-motion animation, available as part of the Bachelor of Digital Screen (Hons) course.

The collaboration was developed through Kōawa, a University of Canterbury initiative that aspires to co-create the future of the global screen and creative technology industries.

University of Canterbury Vice-Chancellor Cheryl de la Rey said the agreement supported students to graduate with the skills that global industries required.

One of the specialty labs on the University of Canterbury’s Dovedale Campus

“As a university committed to accessible, flexible, and future-focused education, we’re delighted to be working with the Aardman Academy, who bring to our students over 40 years of experience and innovation,” she said

Aardman Academy head Mark Simon Hewis was “incredibly excited” to welcome the University of Canterbury as an educational partner.

“Canterbury is our first and only educational partner in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, so our relationship and activities in the coming years are even more special,” he said.

“We can’t wait to get going with world-leading animation insight, support and learning from our Aardman staff and Aardman Academy team.”

The announcement comes two years after the University of Canterbury unveiled plans for its $90.6 million ($NZ97 million) Digital Screen Campus (DSC), which began welcoming students in 2023.

Designed in collaboration with studio architect Roger D’Arcy, the facility is dedicated to training in film production, game development, and cross-reality, featuring full-service commercial-standard production facilities, for use by local and international projects, and in the university’s teaching and research.