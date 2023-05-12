‘Utopia’ (Trailer)

The fifth season of Working Dog’s Utopia goes back to the offices of the Nation Building Authority, a federal government organisation responsible for overseeing major infrastructure projects.

C.E.O. Tony Woodford and his loyal staff are forced to deal with project management teams interested only in talking points. The new episodes feature billion dollars projects being announced without a business case or cost-benefit study, shifting geo-political priorities, a problematic statue holding up rural road construction, cyber-attacks, and an embarrassing UNESCO report.

Rob Sitch leads a cast that includes Celia Pacquola, Dave Lawson, Dilruk Jayasinha, Kitty Flanagan, Anthony Lehmann, Emma-Louise Wilson, Nina Oyama, Jamie Robertson, Mike McLeish, and Rebecca Massey.

Sitch also directs and is part of a writing and producing team that incorporates Santo Cilauro and Tom Gleisner. Michael Hirsh and Deb Herman executive produce, while the series has original casting by Jane Kennedy and series casting by Kate Leonard.

Utopia, a Working Dog production in association with the ABC, will premiere Wednesday, June 7 at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.