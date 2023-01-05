English-Australian actress Joan Sydney, known for her roles in A Country Practice and Neighbours, has died aged 83.

In a statement posted on Facebook, friend and colleague Sally-Anne Upton confirmed the veteran performer “passed away peacefully in her sleep” last Wednesday.

Sydney appeared in more than 450 episodes of A Country Practice as Matron Margaret ‘Maggie’ Sloan, going on to win a Logie for Most Outstanding Actress in 1989.

She also achieved longevity as Valda Sheergold on Neighbours, whom she played on a semi-regular basis, before becoming a permanent cast member.

Matron, oh Matron 💔 I adored Joan Sydney as Matron Sloan on “A Country Practice”. She could do wit or knock-your-socks-off drama effortlessly. So many memories for a generation, that was the power of TV in those years of the ‘80s and early ‘90s. I’m very sad. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3C5Fb39REe — Adam Gerace (@adamgerace) January 4, 2023

The roles formed part of a stage and screen career that spanned more than five decades and encompassed a range of other titles, including E Street, Mother and Son, All Saints, and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

Born in London, Sydney made her first screen in 1957 appearance aged 18 in the film version of the English play When We Are Married.

She emigrated to Australia in 1965, arriving in Perth before making her way to Sydney, all the while appearing in theatre productions. During the 80s, she established herself on screen via television titles such as The Scalp Merchant, Flight Into Hell, Sisterly Love, as well as the aforementioned A Country Practice.

It was through her role as Maggie Sloane that first met Upton, who asked her to appear as the character for an Australian Nurses Federation (Victorian branch) fundraiser.

Joan Sydney what a career, what a presence

E Street, Neighbours, and her Logie win for A Country Practice and an incredible theatrical career (check out her Wiki page)

Farewell Matron#RIPJoanSydney

How much fun must she have had with this pic.twitter.com/xmdWleIGMq — Andrew Mercado (@andrewmercado) January 5, 2023

“She thought it wouldn’t work, as Wandin Valley had been a long time off our screen and I said ‘Are you kidding me, everyone will know who you are and it will be the highlight of the show’,” Upton recalled.

“Sure enough, as I’m MCing the second half, she appeared through the curtain in her white nurses uniform and ’70s nurses cap, no words spoken and brought the house down!

“Later in the green room, she was still in shock of the response, ‘Well, I never!’”.

Sydney is the older sister of stage and screen actress Maggie King, who died in 2020. The pair often acted alongside each other in stage productions.