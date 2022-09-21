Actor and former Play School presenter John Hamblin has died aged 87.

Hamblin appeared in more than 350 episodes of the ABC children’s program, known affectionately as ‘Naughty John’ during his nearly three-decade run.

In a statement, ABC director of entertainment and specialist Jennifer Collins said the “unforgettable” presenter’s comedic timing and wit helped cement Play School as one of Australia’s most cherished children’s titles.

“John had a wicked sense of humour and was not afraid of a double-entendre,” she said.

“His presence always managed to keep both our toddler target audience and their parents equally engaged with the show.

“I would like to extend my condolences to John’s family at this sad time.”

So sad to hear about John Hamblin's passing. Grew up with him in Play School and was stoked when I got to play his son in "Away"

My condolences to his family

Having grown up in England, Hamblin came to Australia as a ten-pound pom in the 1960s.

The next decade not only heralded the beginning of his Play School tenure but also came with recurring roles in series such as Class of ’75, Case for the Defence, and The Restless Years.

He would amass more than 20 other acting credits in addition to his presenter role, appearing in The Young Doctors, A Country Practice, Sons and Daughters, All Saints, and Love My Way, among others.

I loved John so much as a kid he became like an imaginary brother and apparently I'd tell my kinder about my brother John. God kids are weird. RIP John Hamblin, one of the play school greats.

Hamblin’s cheeky sense of humour and irreverent nature remained a fixture on Play School until his retirement from the program in 1999, although he would return for a special guest appearance as part of Play School’s 50th Anniversary special in 2016.

In confirming his passing, the ABC said the “Play School family and everyone at the ABC” extended their sympathy to the presenter’s loved ones.

Hamblin is survived by his children Emma and Myles.