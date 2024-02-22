Venus Optics introduces Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF

Venus Optics has announced the Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF lens, which it is touting as the world’s first rectilinear 10mm full-frame lens with f/2.8 aperture.

It is also the first-ever auto-focus lens for Sony E and Nikon Z mount in Laowa’s lineup. RF and L mounts are manual.

Designed in a compact and lightweight manner, the lens is 7cm long and weighs 420g. It promises close-to-zero distortion. Despite such an ultra-wide angle, the lens comes with a 77mm front filter thread.

The 130.4° angle of view helps exaggerate the sense of space. The 10mm has a minimum focusing distance of 12cm. Built with five aperture blades, a 10-point Sunstar can be created when stopping down the aperture.

Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF features 15 elements in nine groups, including two aspherical glasses and three ED glasses, aimed at image sharpness and CA control.

The lens is currently available for pre-order via Venus Optics’ website and authorised resellers.

Specifications