Venus Optics introduces Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF

Technology
Venus Optics has announced the Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF lens, which it is touting as the world’s first rectilinear 10mm full-frame lens with f/2.8 aperture.

It is also the first-ever auto-focus lens for Sony E and Nikon Z mount in Laowa’s lineup. RF and L mounts are manual.

Designed in a compact and lightweight manner, the lens is 7cm long and weighs 420g. It promises close-to-zero distortion. Despite such an ultra-wide angle, the lens comes with a 77mm front filter thread.

The 130.4° angle of view helps exaggerate the sense of space. The 10mm has a minimum focusing distance of 12cm. Built with five aperture blades, a 10-point Sunstar can be created when stopping down the aperture. 

Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF features 15 elements in nine groups, including two aspherical glasses and three ED glasses, aimed at image sharpness and CA control.

The lens is currently available for pre-order via Venus Optics’ website and authorised resellers.

Specifications

Lens NameLaowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF
Format Full-Frame 
Focal Length10mm
Aperture Range f/2.8-22
Angle of View 130.4°
Lens Structure 15 elements in 9 groups 
(2 Aspherical Glasses, 3 ED Glasses)
Aperture Blades5 blades / 14 blades*
*A 14-blade variant (only available for manual focus) can be ordered
Min. Shooting Distance 4.72″ / 12cm
Max. Magnification 0.24X
Focusing SystemAF (Sony E / Nikon Z) / MF (Canon RF / L mount)
Filter ThreadØ77mm 
Dimensions Ø3.23” x 2.79”/ Ø82 x 70.8mm 
Weight0.925lbs/ 420g
Mounts Auto-Focus:Sony E/ Nikon Z (5 Blades)
Manual-Focus:Canon RF/ L Mount (5 Blades)Sony E / Canon RF / Nikon Z / L mount (14 Blades)
PriceUSD799