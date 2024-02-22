Venus Optics introduces Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF

Venus Optics has announced the Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF lens, which it is touting as the world’s first rectilinear 10mm full-frame lens with f/2.8 aperture.
It is also the first-ever auto-focus lens for Sony E and Nikon Z mount in Laowa’s lineup. RF and L mounts are manual.
Designed in a compact and lightweight manner, the lens is 7cm long and weighs 420g. It promises close-to-zero distortion. Despite such an ultra-wide angle, the lens comes with a 77mm front filter thread.
The 130.4° angle of view helps exaggerate the sense of space. The 10mm has a minimum focusing distance of 12cm. Built with five aperture blades, a 10-point Sunstar can be created when stopping down the aperture.
Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF features 15 elements in nine groups, including two aspherical glasses and three ED glasses, aimed at image sharpness and CA control.
The lens is currently available for pre-order via Venus Optics’ website and authorised resellers.
Specifications
|Lens Name
|Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF
|Format
|Full-Frame
|Focal Length
|10mm
|Aperture Range
|f/2.8-22
|Angle of View
|130.4°
|Lens Structure
|15 elements in 9 groups
(2 Aspherical Glasses, 3 ED Glasses)
|Aperture Blades
|5 blades / 14 blades*
*A 14-blade variant (only available for manual focus) can be ordered
|Min. Shooting Distance
|4.72″ / 12cm
|Max. Magnification
|0.24X
|Focusing System
|AF (Sony E / Nikon Z) / MF (Canon RF / L mount)
|Filter Thread
|Ø77mm
|Dimensions
|Ø3.23” x 2.79”/ Ø82 x 70.8mm
|Weight
|0.925lbs/ 420g
|Mounts
|Auto-Focus:Sony E/ Nikon Z (5 Blades)
Manual-Focus:Canon RF/ L Mount (5 Blades)Sony E / Canon RF / Nikon Z / L mount (14 Blades)
|Price
|USD799