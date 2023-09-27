Laowa launches Aurogon FF 10-50x NA0.5 Supermicro APO lens set

Laowa has unveiled a purpose-built super micro lens for full frame cameras; the Aurogon FF 10-50x NA0.5 Supermicro APO lens set.

This APO lens set has a fixed long 20mm working distance for all magnification ratios. An adjustable NA from 0.5 to 0.15 provides brightness during focus and can be adjusted to minimise diffraction when paired with different cameras and lighting setups. It also helps to slightly control the depth of field when shooting video.

For a ready made set up for stable shooting, Laowa offers an add-on option of a Tube Lens Slip Ring set, which comes with two rings, one for attaching the objective lens and one for the longer barrels of higher magnifications. You may also remove the inner ring of the front ring to use it on the tube lens. The position of the rings can be adjusted depending on different setups. A rail platform can also be attached at the front. Moving the subject instead of the whole system also helps to reduce vibration for a simpler setup.

The mounts available include PL, Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, L mount and GFX.