‘Victim’ (Short)

Kat Stewart leads the cast of Robin Summon’s short Victim, which explores the creeping influence of radicalisation.

Shot on 16mm, the film premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival in 2022, and won best narrative short film at the Brisbane International Film Festival 2022 and Best Film at the Peninsula Film Festival 2022. Stewart was awarded Best Lead Actor at CinefestOz 2022.

Starring alongside Stewart are Ned Stanford, Harlene Hercules and Krista Vendy.

Summons writes, directs and produces, working alongside producer and editor Noel Donohue, DOP Joey Knox, composer Chiara Costanza, casting director Daniella Friedman and production designer Julian Grant.

