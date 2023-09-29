Vista Group launches mobile app and digital assistant for exhibitors, Oneview

Vista Group has launched Oneview, a mobile app and digital assistant designed to offer exhibitors real-time data, with access to insights such as box office, admissions and market share, food and beverage performance, operational KPIs, member insights and release calendars.

Vista Oneview is powered by the group’s cloud-based data warehouse, Horizon, and will allow leaders to track their circuit down to the individual theatre and showtime level.

It is Vista Group’s first solution to unite data from across its suite of products, including Vista Cinema, its cinema management software solution, Numero’s aggregated box office results, and Movio Cinema EQ’s loyalty and membership data.

“With Oneview, we’re responding to an essential need among exhibition leaders to quickly absorb vital information and direct their teams to respond to evolving situations within their business,” said Vista Group’s chief product, innovation, and marketing officer Matthew Liebmann.

“By essentially allowing users to ‘carry their business in their pockets wherever they are’, we’re confident Oneview will be a game changer.”