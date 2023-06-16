‘Warnie’ (Promo)

The life and times of Shane Warne – cricket legend and cultural icon – will be celebrated on Channel 9 with drama Warnie, airing as an event across June 25 and June 26.

Produced by Screentime, the series stars Alex Williams as the late, great Warne, a truly a larger-than-life character both on and off the field. What was it about this man? How did a kid from Black Rock – who made his living as a cricketer – come to be so famous and mourned by people from around the globe?

After all, this is a man who never captained Australia, a sportsman who found himself in trouble, multiple times – at one point banned from the game he loved. Warnie lived his life in the spotlight, with every failing scrutinised by global media and had more than his fair share of controversy. Yet, in spite of all that, Shane Warne managed to retain the love of not only his family and friends but millions around the world. How did he pull it off?

The cast also includes Anthony Hayes as test cricketer-turned-bowling coach Terry Jenner, Marny Kennedy as Simone Warne, Jacquie Brennan as Brigitte Warne, Jeremy Stanford as Keith Warne, Darcy Kent as Jason Warne, Tom Stokes as Steve Waugh, Ben Hall as Mark Waugh, and Shanti Kali as UK actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Warnie is directed by Geoff Bennett worked from a script by writer/executive producer Matt Ford. Paul Moloney is the producer with Sara Richardson and Andy Richardson EPs. Vicscreen has provided financial support.

The series airs Sunday, June 25 at 7.00pm and Monday, June 26 at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.