In Wellmania, coming to Netflix March 29, Celeste Barber is human tornado and food critic Liv. After being diagnosed with ‘catastrophic health’, Liz is trapped in Australia and jeopardising her dream job in New York – so she throws herself body-first into a radical wellness journey, hell-bent on getting well to return home.



Starring alongside Barber are JJ Fong, Genevieve Mooy, Lachlan Buchanan, Remy Hii, Alexander Hodge, Simone Kessell, Virginie Laverdure and Johnny Carr. The eight-part series also includes appearances from Miranda Otto, Leah Vandenberg and Aden Young.

Wellmania is produced by Fremantle Australia and based on the book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness by author and journalist Brigid Delaney, and co-created with Benjamin Law.



Barber and Warren Clarke are executive producers, with Bree-Anne Sykes the producer. Law and Belinda King are co-executive producers. Romina Accurso is script producer and writer, Rachel Laverty is script editor and writer, and Nick Coyle and Amy Stewart are writers.

Erin White and Helena Brooks direct, with heads of department including director of photography Dan Freene, production designer Roslyn Durnford, costume designer Gypsy Taylor, hair and makeup designer Jennifer Lamphee and casting director Marianne Jade of Maura Fay Casting.