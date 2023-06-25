‘Who The Bloody Hell Are We?’ (Trailer)

Was the Jewish homeland of Israel really almost established in the Top End? Did a pragmatic Kiwi engineer inadvertently give birth to multicultural Australia? And should we thank a humble Chinese tradie for founding one of our big four banks?

Chemical Media’s three-part doco Who The Bloody Hell Are We? for SBS explores Australian history through the lens of multicultural communities, arguing so much hasn’t yet been told or celebrated.

The series is hosted by John Safran, Cal Wilson, and Adam Liaw as they explore how people of Jewish, Kiwi, and Chinese descent, like themselves, fit into our national narrative.

Who The Bloody Hell Are We? was set up so that the hosts, writers, researchers and directors all hail from the community featured in each episode.

The Jewish episode is directed by Danny Braunstein with Safran as host and writer, and Nicole Precel researcher.

Darren Hetta directed the NZ episode, with Wilson host/writer and Alexa Tsoulis-rey the researcher.

David Ma directed the Chinese episode, with Liaw host and Carolyn Cage the researcher.

Series producer is Nick McInerney, producer Tony Jackson and executive producer David Collins.

Major production investment comes from Screen Australia in association with SBS. Financed with support from VicScreen.

Who The Bloody Hell Are We? will be subtitled on SBS On Demand in Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean. All episodes will be available with audio description.

All three episodes of Who The Bloody Hell Are We? will be available to stream on SBS On Demand from Wednesday 19 July. Episode one will premiere on SBS on Wednesday 19 July at 7:30pm and continues weekly.