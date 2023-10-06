Who’s the next big thing? Have your say in IF’s Rising Talent list for 2024

Whose career do you think is about to truly take off? Whose names do you predict that in a few years time, everyone will know?

IF is currently compiling its Rising Talent list for 2024, our annual celebration of the industry’s next big things, both above and below-the-line. And as always, we encourage you to have your say.

We’re interested in people who have exciting creative vision. Perhaps they’re also taking a different path and shaking up industry norms. Maybe they’ve recently gotten into a position of leadership where they can make real change. Or maybe they simply are just putting in hard work that is overdue recognition.

We’d love to hear your suggestions across the following categories:

Actors

Casting Directors

Cinematographers

Composers

Costume Designers

Directors

Editors

Hair and Makeup

Producers

Production Designers

Sound

VFX and Animation

Writers

To note, every year we get hundreds of submissions for above-the-line talent, but we’d strongly encourage the industry to also think about crew who are making strides in their respective departments – particularly those who have just or should soon step up to HOD positions – and put them forward to us for consideration.

With kindness, we ask you do not submit yourself, but think about others – share the love!

In your submission, please tell us why the industry should sit up and pay attention to this person’s body of work. Send your suggestions to risingstars@if.com.au before COB November 3. Submissions after the deadline or without a testimonial will not be considered.

The Rising Talent list will feature in our December-January issue.

2023



Actors: Julia Savage, Markella Kavenagh, Tuuli Narkle, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, the ensemble cast of Heartbreak High

Cinematographers: Tyson Perkins, Kate Cornish, Maxx Corkindale, Edward Goldner, Sissy Reyes

Composers: Angela Little, Evelyn Ida Morris, Salliana Seven Campbell, Daniel O’Brien, Dmitri Golovko

Costume Designers: Emma Lamp, Olivia Simpson, Victoria Perry, Eryn Burnett-Blue, Genevieve Graham

Directors: Imogen McCluskey, Neil Sharma, Matt Vesely, Stef Smith, Kane Senes and Hannah Barlow

Editors: Lily Davis, Daniel Oates, Michelle McGilvray, Rishi Shukla, Isaac Coen Lindsay

Hair and Makeup: Aoife Murray, Rebecca Burrato, Karen Gower, Rebecca Allen, Samara Gildea

Producers: Bethany Bruce, Liam Heyen, Jessica Magro, Tsu Shan Chambers, Sarah Freeman

Production Designers: Marni Kornhauser, Wei Guo, Aisha Phillips, Jonah Booth-Remmers, Emma Bourke

Sound: Weronika Raźna, Adam Dixon-Galea, Xoe Baird, Marisa Marsionis, Rose Mackenzie-Peterson

VFX and animation: Alana Lennie, Matt Crump, Tessa Bright, Jordan McInnes, John Bastian and Ben Ward

Writers: Huna Amweero, Hannah Carroll Chapman, Gretel Vella, Josh Sambono, Jessica Tuckwell

2022

Actors: Evie Macdonald, Mabel Li, Jillian Nguyen, Nathalie Morris, Sophie Wilde

Cinematographers: Sherwin Akbarzadeh, Emma Paine, Lewis Potts, Lucas Tomoana, Meg White

Composers: Brontë Horder, Freya Berkhout, Helena Czajka, Thomas E Rouch, Chiara Costanza

Costume Designers: Sabina Myers, Ellen Stanistreet, Valentina Serebrennikova, Lien See Leong, Emily Pires

Directors: Madeleine Gottlieb, Samuel Van Grinsven, Isaac Elliott, Katie Found, David O’Donnell

Editors: Christine Cheung, Rachel Grierson-Johns, Grace Eyre, Pip Hart, Jessie Hildebrand

Producers: Taryne Laffar, Hannah Ngo, Nikki Tran, Cody Greenwood, Hayley Adams

Production Designers: Ara Nuri Steel, Laura Anna Lucas, Celeste Veldze, Courtney Westbrook, Maya Coombs

VFX and Animation: Luke Gravett, Heidy Villafane, Francesca Milde, Roy Malhi, Christina Ryan

Writers: Philip Tarl Denson, Enoch Mailangi, Kim Ho, Caitlin Richardson, Clare Sladden