A series of industry experts will guide early and mid-career talent through spontaneous mentorships at a event hosted by Women in Film and Television Victoria (WIFT Vic).

Held in partnership with the Melbourne Women in Film Festival and Media Mentors, the ‘Lifecycle of Film’ afternoon will see participants will take part in intimate round table conversations with experts from different areas of the industry, moderated by WIFT Vic Board members and industry volunteers.

The ten tables will cover topics ranging from development to distribution, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions about the filmmaking process, and discuss other issues.

Attendees will have pre-selected their topics of choice in advance of the event, but will also be encouraged to spend time discussing areas outside their own discipline to help broaden their understanding.

“Our intention is for people to do a deep dive into different areas of the screen industry and ask technical questions they may not otherwise get an opportunity to ask,” says WIFT Vic president Lauren Simpson.

“We encourage directors to take part in the cinematography round table, producers to take part in marketing and distribution, writers to learn more about the post production process. We often get stuck in our discipline and it’s an awesome opportunity to branch out and understand what else is involved in bringing your film, series or project to life”.



The event will form part of the Melbourne Women in Film Festival and will take place on February 25 from 3.30pm – 5.30pm at ACMI.

Industry Experts



• Development: Documentary

o Samantha Dinning – Production Executive (Factual Lead), VicScreen

o Esther Coleman-Hawkins – Co-Founder, Media Mentors



• Development: Producer and Writer

o Amanda Reedy – Development and Series Producer

o Nicolette Minster – Writer



• Pre-Production: Documentary

o Catherine Dwyer – Director & Archive Producer

o Madeleine Martiniello – Director



• Pre-Production: Producer

o Naomi Cleaver – Producer, LMI Productions

o Lauren Simpson – President, WIFT Vic & Producer, Iris Arc Pictures



• Production: Cinematography

o Meg Perrott, Cinematographer

o To be announced



• Production: Director

o Emily Owens – Director & Founder, The Toffee Collective

o Mel Killingsworth – Director & Showrunner



• Post Production Editing and Colour

o Chris Luscri – Business Development Manager, Post Lab IO

o Deidre McCelland – Colourist, CSI



• Post Production: Sound

o Carol Johnston – Post Producer & Owner, Post-People

o Chiara Costanza – Film & Television Composer



• Distribution and Marketing

o Edwina Waddy – Australian Production Executive, Roadshow Films

o Richard Sowada – Director, St Kilda Film Festival, Revelation Perth International Film Festival & XR:WA



• Animation & Children’s Television

o Ariel Waymouth – Production Executive (Children’s Lead), VicScreen

o Georgia Kriss – Director / Writer / Animator / Designer

Tickets are $10 for WIFT Vic Members, $25 for ACMI Members, $30 for Concession and $40 full price.