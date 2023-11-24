Wins for Anousha Zarkesh, Danny Long at CGA Awards

Anousha Zarkesh won Best Casting in A Feature Film at the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards this evening for the third consecutive year, recognised for her work on Shayda.

Danny Long was also a big winner on the night, earning Best Casting in a Short Film for Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge, Best Casting in a TVC – Community for Qantas It Feels Like Home Again, and Achievement in Casting for Latecomers.

Of the other winners, Alison Telford, Kate Leonard, Kate Dowd, and Nikki Barrett took out Best Casting in a TV Drama for Shantaram; Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray were awarded Best Casting in a TV Comedy for Colin From Accounts; Nathan Lloyd won Best Casting in a Telemovie/Miniseries for Safe Home; and Faith Martin received Achievement in Casting alongside Long for her work on Barrumbi Kids, marking her first CGA Award.

The ceremony, held at Sydney’s Establishment Hotel and hosted by Julia Zemiro and Genevieve Hegney, was also used to highlight this year’s CGA Rising Stars cohort, which comprises Ben Turland, Bernie van Tiel, Carlos Sanson Jr, Costa D’Angelo, Emma Harvie, Kartanya Maynard, Natalie Abbott, Nathalie Morris, Perry Mooney, Raj Labade, William Lodder and William McKenna.

The full list of 2023 CGA Award winners:

Best Casting in A Feature Film

Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Casting in a TV Drama

Shantaram – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard, Kate Dowd (UK Casting) and Nikki Barrett (Original Casting)

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray

Best Casting in a Telemovie/Miniseries

Safe Home – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a Short Film

Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge – Danny Long

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

Choir Boy – Rhys Velasquez

Best Casting in a TVC

Telstra ‘This is Footy Country’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

Qantas ‘Feels Like Home Again’ – Danny Long

Achievement in Casting

Barrumbi Kids – Faith Martin

Latecomers – Danny Long