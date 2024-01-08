Wins for Debicki, Snook at revamped Golden Globes

Australians Elizabeth Debicki and Sarah Snook were given a winning farewell to their characters at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, held Sunday evening US time, recognised for their performances in the final seasons of The Crown and Succession, respectively.

Debicki won her first Golden Globe for her portrayal of Princess Diana from what was her second nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The actress made her feelings known midway through her speech, pausing to exclaim that the win was “just astonishing”.

Snook’s work as Shiv Roy returned her to the winners’ stage, notching her first win in Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series category, having been previously recognised with Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television in 2022.

She was quick to pay tribute to Succession, which went on to be named Best Television Drama.

“This show changed my life,” Snook said during her speech.

“Everybody in it was amazing; the cast and the crew are fantastic. This was a team effort. It was always a team and that’s what made the show amazing to be a part of.”

Of Australia’s other individual hopes, Margot Robbie missed out on Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for Barbie, with the award going to Emma Stone for Poor Things, which was also named Best Picture — Musical/Comedy

During her speech, Stone paid tribute to Australian collaborator Tony McNamara, who was up for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture, but lost to Anatomy of a Fall scribes Justine Triet and Arthur Harari.

“Tony, this is our third time working together,” she said.

“I love getting to say this dialogue and I love getting to horrify you with my Australian accent.”

Robbie didn’t go home empty-handed, however, accepting the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for Barbie alongside director Greta Gerwig, fellow producer Tom Ackerley, and cast members Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

“We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth – the movie theatres,” Robbie said.

It proved to be a big night for Barbie‘s release date rival Oppenheimer, which won Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Director — Motion Picture for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture for Robert Downey Jr, and Best Original Score.

The ceremony, which was held Sunday evening US time, signalled a new era for the Golden Globes under the stewardship of Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge, having previously come under the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

