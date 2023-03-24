The ABC is the new broadcast partner for lifestyle program Grand Designs Australia, with future series to premiere exclusively across ABC iview and ABC TV.

Produced by Fremantle Australia, the local version of the popular format, which follows ambitious self-building projects, spent 12 years at Foxtel, where it was fronted by Peter Maddison.

The series has been the recipient of numerous industry awards and nominations, including the AACTA for Best Lifestyle Program in 2021.

The ABC currently screens the UK and New Zealand iterations of the concept.

Director of entertainment and specialist, Jennifer Collins said Grand Designs was “beloved” by ABC audiences.

“We are delighted to be working alongside the talented team at Fremantle Australia to showcase passionate Australian homeowners as they strive to create architectural wonders,” she said.

Fremantle Australia head of unscripted Josie Mason Campbell, who is in the process of casting the series for the ABC, promised to take the program to the next level with the new broadcast partner.

“Grand Designs Australia is an aspirational program that shows it doesn’t matter how big your dreams are, anything is possible, and this also applies to the quality of this production,” she said.

“We have an exceptional team of specialists working behind the scenes on this remarkable program and together with the ABC, we’ll continue to raise the bar each season.”