ABC begins filming sci-fi comedy ‘F.A.N.G (From A Nearby Galaxy)’ in Melbourne

Melbourne’s north-west has welcomed an extraterrestrial visitor, as production starts on new children’s sci-fi comedy F.A.N.G (From A Nearby Galaxy).

Formerly Galaxy Girl, the ABC, Moody Street Kids, and Princess Pictures production stars Nina Gallas as Lulin, a twelve-year-old who lives in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Bogger’s Marsh with her human dad, Ken (Kevin Hofbauer), her extra-terrestrial nanna, Ezme (Lisa McCune), and a bad-tempered retired galactic invader, Bestro (Cassie Robb).

While Lulin has super-charged powers, they’re highly irregular thanks to her unusual human-Astoradianess. As Lulin starts experimenting, she soon realises that by accepting her differences and going her own way, she’s capable of some remarkable feats.

The young cast also includes Uma Dumais as Henri, Max Turner as Spider, and Carlee Clements as Verjonica. Aunty Donna’s Zach Ruane is also on board to play Verjonica’s dad and teacher Mr Shantell.

Melanie Sano created the series, writing the scripts with Jessica Paine, Michael Drake, Megan Palinkas, and Vidya Rajan. Craig Irvin, Sarah Hickey, and Nina Buxton will direct, while Pennie Brown and Antje Kulpe produce. Moody Street Kids managing director Gill Carr and Princess Pictures managing director Emma Fitzsimons will executive produce alongside Mary-Ellen Mullane from the ABC.

Other creatives involved include DOP Paul Hughes, production designer Robert Perkins, costume designer Kate Camilleri, composer Pru Montin, and editors Geoff Hitchins and Dani Raulli. Casting was by Nick Hamon.

F.A.N.G (From A Nearby Galaxy) received major production investment from Screen Australia and is being financed with support from VicScreen. ABC Commercial is handling international sales.

Carr said it was an incredible series to bring to life.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Melanie Sano’s first live-action series to the screen,” she said.

“An exciting time for an Australian production.”

Fitzsimons agreed, describing the project as “unique and hilarious”.

Screen Australia’s content head Grainne Brunsdon expected F.A.N.G to not only “excite and entertain” young viewers but also engage families as a whole.

“We are excited to support the incredibly talented team behind F.A.N.G (From A Nearby Galaxy) to bring their hilarious and engaging coming-of-age story to Australian audiences,” she said.

“I can’t wait to see it on the ABC.”

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher was pleased to see another children’s series call the state home.

“From Round the Twist to Turn Up the Volume, Victoria has long been home to much-loved, premium children’s television,” she said.

“We are proud to be backing this intrinsically Victorian production from homegrown talent, Melanie Sano and we can’t wait for this rip-roaring, kaleidoscopic series to captivate audiences across the nation.”

F.A.N.G (From A Nearby Galaxy) will premiere early next year on ABC ME and ABC iview.