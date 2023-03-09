The South Australian Film Corporation will commit $5.2 million over three years to an ABC-specific matched development fund as part of a new screen partnership between the national broadcaster and the state agency.

Designed to boost screen industry development, the ABC SAFC Content Pipeline Fund is expected to create up to 460 jobs and develop and commission projects at a volume that delivers a pipeline of returnable screen content production.

The second season of Windmill Theatre children’s series Beep and Mort is the first production to come under the partnership, with a new series coming to ABC and ABC iview later in the year.

The puppet-based program, which follows the adventures of Beep, a robot from the stars, and Mort, a cuddly creature from Mollyvale, is directed by Rosemary Myers and produced by Kaye Weeks. Michael Drake has been added to the writers’ room for the second season, joining Charlotte Rose Hamlyn, Simon Butters, Amy Stewart, Wendy Hanna, and Lorin Clarke.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser credited Beep and Mort, along with other original ABC series such as Closer Productions’ Aftertaste, Epic Films and KOJO Studios’ First Day, SA-filmed children’s series, Brindle Films’ MaveriX, as paving the way for the fund.

“South Australia’s screen industry is poised to deliver exciting new South Australian-based projects and high-quality content by South Australian creatives to ABC TV and ABC iview,” she said.

ABC acting director, entertainment and specialist Jennifer Collins said the broadcaster was proud to back South Australia’s screen industry in producing “world-class content across drama, narrative comedy, children’s and factual.”

“We’re excited to stimulate the South Australian screen industry with a matched development fund, together with the South Australian Film Corporation,” she said.

“We’re also in the early stages of planning an ABC Roadshow with our content commissioners and local producers in South Australia.”