Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis will visit Melbourne next month as the lead ambassador for a new ACMI exhibition.

Part of the Victorian Government’s Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series, Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion is designed to celebrate women who blazed a trail in the screen industry and fought the system that tried to exploit them.

Highlights include never-before-seen costumes, original sketches, interactive experiences, large-scale projections, and cinematic screenings.

As part of a partnership with the ACMI that also involves the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, Davis will take part in a live panel discussion at the ACMI on April 5 to launch the exhibition.

Titled Being Seen on Screen: The Importance of Representation, the event will also feature Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media president and CEO Madeline Di Nonno, as well local industry figures, such as Michelle Cheng, Santilla Chingaipe, Jan Fran, Sophie Hyde, Amy Marks, Pallavi Sharda, Anousha Zarkesh, Elaine Crombie, and Taryn Brumfitt.

The Thelma & Louise star said she was excited to have the opportunity to lead conversations about gender equality against the backdrop of the “ground breaking” exhibition.

“This one-day conference at ACMI will inspire discussion about equality, diversity, and ageing on Australian screens – vital conversations to have if we are to make permanent change in the screen industry,” she said.

ACMI experience and engagement director Britt Romstad paid tribute to Davis for “taking creative control, fighting for equality, and marching to the beat of her own drum”.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to announce stage one of the vibrant Goddess events program, the publication of our captivating Goddess catalogue, and of course, the partnership with Geena Davis and her vital organisation, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media,” he said.

“She is truly the ultimate screen goddess.”

Goddess runs from April 5 to October 1 at ACMI, Fed Square, Melbourne. Find out more information about purchasing tickets here.