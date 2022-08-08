Former state and federal government worker Gavin Somers has joined Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) in the newly created role of director of First Nations, equity, and social policy.

A proud Butjulla, Gubbi Gubbi man, Somers was previously manager of Aboriginal Employment and Cultural Inclusion at the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning (DELWP), where he oversaw the creation and implementation of a range of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural inclusion, cultural safety and employment initiatives for a workforce of more than 5,000 staff.

He is also a passionate supporter of the creative industries, having been a long-standing board member of Ilbijerri Theatre Company.

In his new role, Somers will lead teams across the ACMI towards achieving equity of access for individuals and groups that have traditionally been excluded.

“I am very honoured to be taking up this exciting opportunity in joining the deadly ACMI crew, and looking forward to growing our wonderful connections to our First Nations and diverse communities,” Somers said.

The role aligns with the ACMI’s Reconciliation Action Plan and is designed to support the museum to embed culturally safe practices for staff, visitors, and communities, while also reflecting the diversity of its community by focusing on First Nations, LGBQTI+, disability, gender, and identity, people of colour and the culturally and linguistically diverse.

ACMI acting director and CEO, Graham Jephcott said the organisation recognised the impact of the institution in a changing world.

“Our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion and championing First Peoples’ voices must be ongoing,” he said.

“In welcoming Gavin to the ACMI Executive team, we take important steps towards continuing this vital work.”

Somers will commence his role from today.