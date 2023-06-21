AIDC and Screen Queensland unveil line-up for Regionality Cairns

The creative team from last year’s award-winning National Geographic documentary The Territory will headline next month’s Regionality Cairns, which is again being presented by the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) and Screen Queensland, in collaboration with Screenworks.

The Territory director Alex Pritz and impact producer José Neto detailed the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people’s fight against deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, going on to be recognised with a Peabody Award, as well as the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

In their session, the pair will explain how a dynamic team of both local indigenous and international key creatives came together to take a local story to global audiences.

Other highlights of the program include Natural Talent: A Masterclass in Wildlife Filmmaking, in which Richard Fitzpatrick of aquatic and natural history production company Biopixel, will join First Weapons host Phil Breslin and Scientific Synergy director Teresa Carrette to talk about new ways of capturing the unique natural landscapes of the region.

Breslin will also be part of the Focus On: First Nations Factual Series session, designed to celebrate First Nations storytellers who are working across multiple formats, genres, and audiences. He will appear alongside Incarceration Nation writer/director Dean Gibson and Inkey Media’s Dena Curtis.

For practitioners looking for advice on how to get their projects funded, there is Pitch Toolbox: The Must-Haves to get you Market-Ready, in which broadcasters ABC and SBS, streaming service DocPlay and Screen Queensland will provide insights into market trends, what they support, and how to pitch to them. Similarly, Industry Roundtable: Meet the Film Funds Making a Difference, will feature representatives from Doc Society and the International Documentary Association revealing local and international opportunities for funding and mentorship.

Returning to the program is Doc Chat 1:1 Meetings, with all delegates eligible to apply for face-time with decision makers and special guests of the event.

Screen Queensland acting CEO Belinda Burns said Screen Queensland was delighted to bring the event back to Cairns for another year.

“Regionality Cairns provides a unique opportunity for local practitioners to connect with national and international industry leaders in the factual space,” she said.

“It’s also a great platform to showcase the flourishing North and Far North Queensland screen industry and its talented and diverse practitioners.”

AIDC CEO/creative director Natasha Gadd said an effort had been made to ensure the program was as relevant as possible for regional delegates:

“Following the incredible reception of last year’s inaugural Regionality event in Cairns, AIDC can’t wait to return with this year’s stellar lineup of sessions, speakers, and networking opportunities for regional Queensland doc and factual storytellers,” she said.

Regionality Cairns takes place Friday, July 28 at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre (CPAC).

Screen Queensland is also offering practitioners based in Far North Queensland and North Queensland the opportunity to apply for travel support through their Market Grants program to attend Regionality Cairns. Find more information here.