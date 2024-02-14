‘Alone Australia’ (Season 2 Trailer)

Alone Australia returns to SBS in March, featuring a new cohort of participants who are this time dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu) for the chance to win $250,000.

Rick (58), Mike (60), Leanne (41), Chace (27), Suzan (54), Tamika (51), Krzysztof (39), Andreas (42), Jack (55), and Jason (36) will be isolated from the world and each other, stripped of modern possessions, contact and comforts, to self-document their experience.

With no camera crews or help from the production team, they must fend for themselves, sourcing food, water, shelter, and warmth using only their wits, 10 carefully selected survival items, and the natural resources at hand. There are only three ways to exit – voluntary tap out, medical extraction, or as the winner.

For the first time on Alone Australia, participants are permitted to hunt with bow and arrow, allowing them a potential taste of pig, possum, tahr, and red deer.

Alone Australia is an A+E Media Group format and ITV Studios Australia production for SBS.

The second season will premiere Wednesday, March 27 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.