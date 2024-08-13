Anna-Marie Harding awarded Indigenous Documentary Placement

The ABC and the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) have named Anna-Marie Harding the 2024 recipient of the Indigenous Documentary Placement.

A video journalist at Indigenous Community Television, Harding has won Australian Cinematographers Society state awards in the wildlife and short film categories. Her previous experience includes working as a community video producer at PAW Media and as a reporter at Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association Radio. She holds a BA in Journalism from James Cook University and an MA in Wildlife Documentary Production from Salford University.

The proud Palawa woman will be embedded in the ABC Indigenous team for four months in a paid placement that provides an opportunity to develop her professional skills across documentary, factual development, and production.

Harding said getting the opportunity to meet industry professionals outside of her local community of Alice Springs was “invaluable”.

“The AIDC ABC Indigenous Documentary Placement is an amazing opportunity for me,” she said.

‘I’m excited to gain insights into the ABC’s processes and to improve my skills in factual storytelling and content creation. This experience will not only advance my career but also help me amplify Indigenous voices in the media and hopefully establish a lasting relationship with the ABC for the future.”

ABC chief content officer Chris Oliver-Taylor said Harding was a welcome addition to the ABC team.

“The ABC is committed to supporting Indigenous creatives and stories that explore and reflect the enormous diversity of our country,” she said.

“We’re thrilled to provide an opportunity in partnership with the AIDC to create meaningful employment pathways and foster a greater diversity of voices in the Australian screen sector.”

AIDC CEO and creative director, Natasha Gadd, said she was looking forward to seeing what Harding would bring to the placement.

“Congratulations to AIDC Leading Light and Indigenous Creators Program alumni Anna-Marie Harding on being selected for this year’s Indigenous Documentary Placement with the ABC Indigenous team,” she said.

“AIDC is proud to co-present professional development programs that support First Nations filmmakers to sharpen their craft, build new industry connections, and find new pathways to tell stories.

Harding follows in the footsteps of inaugural recipient Daniel King, and 2022 selection Perun Bonser, who now works as First Nations Executive at Screenwest.