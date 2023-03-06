Northern Pictures’ documentary series Asking for It, an exploration of consent, will premiere on SBS next month.

The series sees journalist and See What You Made Me Do presenter Jess Hill return to SBS to reignite a national conversation about the country’s epidemic of sexual violence.

Every day in Australia 85 sexual assaults are reported on average. When an estimated 90 per cent of sexual assaults are estimated to go unreported, this is likely to be a fraction of the total number that occur.

Over three episodes, Hill will talk to advocates to understand the push for quality consent education, and meets with prominent survivors including Saxon Mullins, Grace Tame, Noelle Martin and Adele (delsi) Moleta who shed light on their experiences navigating the legal system, fighting for law reform and dealing with trauma.

The series also features experts, community groups and consent educators from across Australia and overseas, including sex and consent educator Richie Hardcore and Reset Australia.

Hill is a consultant producer for the series, directed and produced by Tosca Looby. Karina Holden is the executive producer. The series received principal production funding from Screen Australia, and was post-produced in Sydney with support from the NSW government.

SBS current affairs program Insight will air an episode exploring the topic of consent as an accompaniment to Asking For It and SBS Learn will also deliver teaching resources based on selected clips.

Asking For It premieres 8:30pm April 20 on SBS and SBS On Demand and continues weekly.