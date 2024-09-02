Aus box office: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ juggernaut continues

·
Box OfficeFilm
·

Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine remains on top of the Australian box office in its sixth weekend and has now taken more than $61.7 million.

The Marvel comics film took $2.28 million – a drop of just 23 per cent from the previous weekend – across 434 screens. It is easily the biggest film of the year, ahead of recent animated hits Inside Out 2 ($55.07 million) and Despicable Me 4 ($42.71 million).

Reading International CEO Ellen M. Cotter said on August 16 that the top fiv...