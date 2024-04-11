SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Gemma Chua-Tran and Asher Yasbincek attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of "Heartbreak High" Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
Event wrap-up: photos from ‘The Fall Guy’, ‘Fallout’, ‘Swift Street’ and ‘Heartbreak High’ screenings
Director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick celebrated the Australian premiere of the The Fall Guy on April 8, alongside local cast and crew, including a special tribute to the Aussie stunt team.
The film, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, was shot in Sydney and received the Location Offset. It was written by Drew Pearce and directed by David Leitch, who also produces with Kelly McCormick via 87North, alongside Gosling and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.
Fallout series premiere
Amazon Prime’s Falloutseries premiere was held in Sydney on April 10. The series, based on the popular video game, is set 200 years after an apocalypse where denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind.
Swift Street at Cannes
Writer-director Tig Terera was joined by cast members Cliff Curtis, Keiynan Lonsdale and Bernie Van Tiel from SBS’s upcoming crime-drama Swift Street on the Cannes International Television Series Festival (Canneseries) pink carpet. The series premieres on SBS and SBS On Demand on Wednesday April 24.
Heartbreak High screening
Netflix drama Heartbreak High season 2 held a recent cast and crew screening for family and friends on April 10 at Palace Cinemas, Moore Park.