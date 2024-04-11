ADVERTISEMENT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Gemma Chua-Tran and Asher Yasbincek attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of "Heartbreak High" Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

Event wrap-up: photos from ‘The Fall Guy’, ‘Fallout’, ‘Swift Street’ and ‘Heartbreak High’ screenings

·
Film
·

The Fall Guy premiere

Director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick celebrated the Australian premiere of the The Fall Guy on April 8, alongside local cast and crew, including a special tribute to the Aussie stunt team.

The film, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, was shot in Sydney and received the Location Offset. It was written by Drew Pearce and directed by David Leitch, who also produces with Kelly McCormick via 87North, alongside Gosling and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.
The Fall Guy Australian premiere. Photo: Caroline McCredie.
Tim Franklin. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.
Scott Tweedie. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.
Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.
Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.
Jean Claude. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.
David Leitch. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.
David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. Photo: Caroline McCredie.
Ben Knight. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.
Adam Dunn. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.

Fallout series premiere

Amazon Prime’s Fallout series premiere was held in Sydney on April 10. The series, based on the popular video game, is set 200 years after an apocalypse where denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind.

Bronte Reynolds
Danny Clayton
Dior
Dan Nguyen
Dan Nguyen

Swift Street at Cannes

Writer-director Tig Terera was joined by cast members Cliff Curtis, Keiynan Lonsdale and Bernie Van Tiel from SBS’s upcoming crime-drama Swift Street on the Cannes International Television Series Festival (Canneseries) pink carpet. The series premieres on SBS and SBS On Demand on Wednesday April 24.

The Swift Street team. Photo by Grégoire Grégoire on April 9, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Heartbreak High screening

Netflix drama Heartbreak High season 2 held a recent cast and crew screening for family and friends on April 10 at Palace Cinemas, Moore Park.

Thomas Weatherall, Gemma Chua-Tran, Chika Ikogwe, Sherry-Lee Watson, James Majoos, Will McDonald, Chloe Hayden, Carly Heaton, Que Minh Luu, Asher Yasbincek, Kartanya Maynard, Ayesha Madon, Bryn Chapman Parish and Sarah Freeman. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Bryn Chapman Parish. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Thomas Weatherall. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Will McDonald. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix
James Majoos, Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Chika Ikogwe. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Sherry-Lee Watson. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Ayesha Madon. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Gemma Chua-Tran and Asher Yasbincek. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Asher Yasbincek. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Chloe Hayden. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Tom Wilson. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Marni Kornhauser, Neil Sharma and Sarah Freeman. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Gemma Chua-Tran. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Chloe Hayden and Jimmy Jan. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Kartanya Maynard. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Sherry-Lee Watson. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Sarah Freeman and Carly Heaton. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Yasmin Suteja. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Tom Wilson. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.
Kath Ebbs. Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix.