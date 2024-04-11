Event wrap-up: photos from ‘The Fall Guy’, ‘Fallout’, ‘Swift Street’ and ‘Heartbreak High’ screenings

The Fall Guy premiere

Director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick celebrated the Australian premiere of the The Fall Guy on April 8, alongside local cast and crew, including a special tribute to the Aussie stunt team.

The film, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, was shot in Sydney and received the Location Offset. It was written by Drew Pearce and directed by David Leitch, who also produces with Kelly McCormick via 87North, alongside Gosling and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams. The Fall Guy Australian premiere. Photo: Caroline McCredie. Tim Franklin. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams. Scott Tweedie. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams. Jean Claude. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams. David Leitch. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams. David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. Photo: Caroline McCredie. Ben Knight. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams. Adam Dunn. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams.

Fallout series premiere

Amazon Prime’s Fallout series premiere was held in Sydney on April 10. The series, based on the popular video game, is set 200 years after an apocalypse where denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind.

Swift Street at Cannes

Writer-director Tig Terera was joined by cast members Cliff Curtis, Keiynan Lonsdale and Bernie Van Tiel from SBS’s upcoming crime-drama Swift Street on the Cannes International Television Series Festival (Canneseries) pink carpet. The series premieres on SBS and SBS On Demand on Wednesday April 24.

The Swift Street team. Photo by Grégoire Grégoire on April 9, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Heartbreak High screening

Netflix drama Heartbreak High season 2 held a recent cast and crew screening for family and friends on April 10 at Palace Cinemas, Moore Park.