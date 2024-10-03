A scene from 'Fragmentary'.
A scene from 'Fragmentary'.

Aus film ‘Fragmentary’ loses tribunal appeal for Producer Offset claim

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has upheld Screen Australia’s decision to reject the Producer Offset application by the team behind horror-thriller Fragmentary because the majority of the film was completed by an individual rather than a company.

The $900,166 low-budget feature – written, directed, and starring actor Jace Pickard – was released theatrically and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. However,...