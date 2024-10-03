Aus film ‘Fragmentary’ loses tribunal appeal for Producer Offset claim

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has upheld Screen Australia’s decision to reject the Producer Offset application by the team behind horror-thriller Fragmentary because the majority of the film was completed by an individual rather than a company.

The $900,166 low-budget feature – written, directed, and starring actor Jace Pickard – was released theatrically and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. However,...