Ausfilm has welcomed director and producer Katie Koeblitz in the role of vice president of international production.

She brings more than a decade of industry experience to the role, including working as a producer on the 2017 G-Funk documentary and Mélanie Laurent’s 2018 crime drama Galveston, starring Elle Fanning, while also directing content and campaign assets for brands such as Goop and Milani Cosmetics, featuring Salt-N-Pepa.

In the position, Koeblitz will be based out of the organisation’s Los Angeles office, where she will work with US and Australian screen production clients and Ausfilm members to attract film, television, and picture post, sound, music, VFX, and animation to Australia. Her other duties include being responsible for marketing Australia’s production tax incentives, providing advice to international filmmakers looking to work in Australia, and coordinating with Australian state government screen agencies on location pitches for international clients.

Speaking about her new appointment, Koeblitz said she was keen to building lasting relationships with the members and liaising with clients worldwide.

“My career as an independent producer and director has been largely supported by tax incentives, so I’m keenly aware of the myriad benefits a robust incentive framework brings to the screen sector at large,” she said.

“I look forward to contributing to and growing with the Ausfilm team here in Los Angeles and down under.”

Ausfilm’s executive vice president of international production, Erin Stam, said Koeblitz’s skillset would be a great asset to clients and members in attracting future projects to Australia.

“We are thrilled that Katie will be joining Ausfilm’s team in LA,” she said.

“She is incredibly passionate about the industry with a wide range of experience across both physical production and post.”

Koeblitz commenced the role on January 11.