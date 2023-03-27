Avid has launched a badges and digital credentials program so users can signal their proficiency levels with the company’s various products, including Media Composer, Pro Tools, MediaCentral and Avid NEXIS.

Avid will offer this to users who complete its certification courses, and badges can be displayed on social media profiles, websites, portfolios, CVs/résumés, e-mail signatures and other digital properties.

All certified users are also included in an online database connected to popular job search engines to match qualified talent with new opportunities.

Through e-learning, virtual instructor-led and/or in-person training, Avid and its partners offer more than 50 courses preparing talent for seven certification profiles:

Avid Certified | Specialist – brings core competencies in music production, composition, gaming audio, live sound and TV news creation;

Avid Certified | Professional – ready for demanding audio and video production environments including immersive audio and audio for post;

Avid Certified | Expert​ – brings deep product expertise, creativity and operational efficiency across Avid’s tools and solutions used in music production and audio post;

Avid Certified | System Administrator –​ maximizes the performance of Avid storage and asset management systems in TV newsrooms and other collaborative environments;

Avid Certified | Support Representative (ACSR) – installs, manages, troubleshoots, and supports on-premises, cloud and hybrid technical environments built around the widest range of Avid solutions;

Avid Certified | Instructor​ – instructs with full operational expertise and readiness to deliver Avid courses in the classroom;

Avid Certified | Developer – skilled at using Avid SDKs and APIs to integrate third party tools into an Avid production environment.

Avid vice president of learning services Jason Plews said people learn Avid to “go pro”, and a majority never stop acquiring new expertise.

“Across other industries, digital certification is proven to offer validation that gets professional people jobs, promotions, new business and better compensation,” he said.

“We are thrilled to now let media professionals everywhere switch on their own beacon as part of our commitment to help them stay creative, productive and prosperous.”

Avid chief customer officer Deb Sanders said: “We spend a lot of time with studios, post houses, broadcasters and other customers whose wish lists are topped by the overwhelming need for qualified talent who can go straight to work on shows, films and other projects. With visible and searchable certification, we’re taking the guesswork out of identifying great people with proven skills who can hit the ground running and work effectively with an employer’s Avid-fluent teams. It’s one of the many ways our customers will see that Avid is digging deeper into helping them stay ahead of their opportunities.”