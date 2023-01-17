Matchbox Pictures’ Bad Behaviour is an emotionally and physically intense glimpse into the lives of teenage girls at the wilderness campus of an exclusive girls’ boarding school.

When 25-year-old Jo Mackenzie (Jana McKinnon) bumps into her old school friend Alice Kang (Yerin Ha), memories of the brutal year they spent together at Silver Creek – the wilderness campus of an exclusive boarding school – come flooding back.

The series also stars Markella Kavenagh, as well as a supporting cast that includes Erana James, Tuuli Narkle, Dan Spielman, Diana Glenn, Mantshologane Maile and newcomers Melissa Kahraman, Daya Czepanski, Bronte Locke, Abbey Morgan, Malaynee Hayden and Jessica Lu.

Based on the book by Rebecca Starford, the four-part Stan Original is written by Pip Karmel and Magda Wozniak, produced by Amanda Higgs, and directed by Corrie Chen.

Major production investment came from Screen Australia, in association with Stan. The series was developed and produced with support from VicScreen. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales.

Bad Behaviour will premiere on Stan February 17.