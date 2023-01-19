Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is the third most nominated film for this year’s BAFTAs with nine nods, while Cate Blanchett and Greig Fraser are also in the mix.

The Gold Coast-shot biopic is up against Malte Grunert’s All Quiet on the Western Front, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Todd Field’s Tár, and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once for Best Film.

However, Luhrmann was snubbed in the Director category, despite being nominated at both the Golden Globes and Critic’s Choice Awards.

Of the film’s other nominees, Austin Butler gets a nod for Best Actor; Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamian for casting; Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa for editing; Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn for production design; Martin for costume design; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, and Shane Thomas for make up and Hair; Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, and Wayne Pashley for sound; and Mandy Walker for cinematography.

Walker will battle it out with Fraser, who earns his second consecutive nomination for The Batman, having been included last year for Dune.

Blanchett will be tough to beat for Lead Actress, having already secured a Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Award for her performance in Tár. The Aussie shares the category with Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Ana De Armas (Blonde), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande).

And the Best Film nominees are… 🎬



🎞 ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

🎞 THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

🎞 ELVIS

🎞 EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

🎞 TÁR#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/is2BN6bP92 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 19, 2023

It is one of four nominations for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, directed by Australian Sophie Hyde, alongside Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Director, Writer, or Producer for Katy Brand, and Leading Actor for Daryl McCormack.

A notable omission from this year’s nominees list is Frances O’Connor’s Emily, produced by Arenamedia, which was left out of the Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Director, Writer, or Producer, although lead actress Emma Mackey is nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.

The most-nominated film for this year’s awards is All Quiet on the Western Front with 14, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once both have ten.

BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs said it was pleasing to have an all-women list in the Outstanding Debut category, as well as so many first-time nominees across the board.

“It is heartening to see that BAFTA’s ongoing work to level the playing field continues to have a positive impact on the diversity and scope of talent and titles nominated today,” she said.

“Today is about celebrating the phenomenal success of this year’s nominees, who together with their fellow filmmakers and crews, have created a truly remarkable year of films.”

The 2023 BAFTAs will take place Sunday, February 19 UK time.

Find the full list of nominees here.