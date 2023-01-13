Elvis director Baz Luhrmann will be among the honourees at next month’s Lumiere Awards in LA, having been chosen to receive the Harold Lloyd Award.

Held annually by the Advanced Imaging Society, the awards recognise outstanding international achievement in the creation of immersive storytelling using advanced visual technologies.

The Harold Lloyd Award, named after the actor, writer, producer, and director who made 200 films a century ago and invented many of the forced perspective and action techniques still used by filmmakers today, is given to a director that the society and Harold’s family believe has best demonstrated a ‘genius’ for storytelling in the past year.

Past recipients include Denis Villeneuve, Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Victoria Alonso and James Cameron.

Advanced Imaging Society president Jim Chablin described Luhrmann as a “master director at the top of his game”.

“We felt that Baz’s combined use of absolutely brilliant performances along with stunning sets, costumes, and of course the music of Elvis Presley brought the brilliant iconic performer back to life in a fresh and exciting way,” he said.

“Whether in Romeo and Juliet, Moulin Rouge, or the Great Gatsby, Baz has the ability to re-create an era for his fans.”

The announcement caps off a big week for Luhrmann, who watched his lead actor Austin Butler win Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes, and also received the news that Elvis had been included in the longlist for 12 categories for this year’s BAFTAs.

The 2023 Lumiere Awards will be held at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 10.