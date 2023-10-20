‘Faraway Downs’ (Trailer)

Baz Luhrmann’s Faraway Downs, a six-part series cut from his 2008 film Australia, expands the story of English aristocrat Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman), who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: Faraway Downs, a million-acre

cattle ranch in the Australian outback.

Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown) plots to take her land, and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch. The story is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), an Indigenous Australian child removed from his family as part of the government’s policies. Together, the trio experiences four life-altering years, which include a love affair between Lady Ashley and the drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

Luhrmann wrote Australia alongside Stuart Beattie, Ronald Harwood, and Richard Flanagan, and also produced with Catherine Knapman and G. Mac Brown. He executive produced Faraway Downs alongside Australia production and costume designer Catherine Martin, Knapman and Schuyler Weiss for 20th Television.

Faraway Downs received support from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Post-Production, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive as well as the Screen NSW PDV rebate.

All six episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 26.