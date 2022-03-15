Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is readying its blue suede shoes after being confirmed for this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Deadline reports the Gold Coast-shot biopic will premiere at the May event ahead of its theatrical release in Australian cinemas on June 23.

It comes after the release of the trailer for the film, which stars Austin Butler as the iconic crooner and Tom Hanks as his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Spanning a period of more than 20 years, the story delves into the complex dynamic between the pair, starting from Presley’s rise to fame and continuing through to his unprecedented stardom, the events of which are set against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

DeJonge is part of a strong Australian on-screen contingent that also includes Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Luhrmann directed from a screenplay he wrote with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner.

Producing are Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss, while Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produce.

Heads of department include director of photography Mandy Walker, production designer and costume designer Martin, production designer Karen Murphy, editors Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, visual effects supervisor Thomas Wood, music supervisor Anton Monsted and composer Elliott Wheeler.

The Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation and Baz Luhrmann Film is being delivered with Bazmark Productions and Jackal Group and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Principal photography for the Warner Bros. Pictures feature took place at Village Roadshow Studios on Gold Coast with the support of the Queensland Government, Screen Queensland, and the Producer Offset, beginning at the start of 2020 before being shut down in March after Hanks contracted COVID-19, and then resuming in September.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17- 28.