Bazmark, Cutting Edge, The Post Lounge among companies to share $5 million through Capital Grants Program

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin’s production company Bazmark has joined post-production and VFX businesses The Post Lounge and Cutting Edge as being among the first recipients of the Queensland Government’s $5 million Capital Grants program.

Announced in June, the initiative offers grants of $250,000 and $750,000 for small-to-medium businesses working in production, post-production, and digital games development to undertake infrastructure works, purchase or upgrade capital equipment, or establish new premises on the Gold Coast.

A total of 12 Gold Coast screen businesses will share the funds, to be administered by Screen Queensland.

Bazmark will use the grant to establish a new headquarters.

Luhrmann, who was last week revealed to have begun casting for a new project about Joan of Arc, said Screen Queensland and the Queensland Government had “been true partners to Bazmark” since the early days of Elvis, which was filmed on the Gold Coast.

“Together, we proved that one cannot just film, but also realise all the pre and post-production of a major motion picture right here,” he said.

“It has become absolutely clear to me and all of our team that the Gold Coast is one of the most dynamic and vital filmmaking hubs worldwide. Now, with the support of the Capital Grants Program, we are excited to build a long-term base and facilities here that can be used by Bazmark and others into the future.”

Of the other businesses to receive a boost, Cutting Edge and Myriad Studios will be supported to expand their Gold Coast bases; The Post Lounge will expand to establish a new facility on the Gold Coast; Pinnacle Films Studios will upgrade its sound stages; and newly established operations including Elysium Studios will create new jobs on the Gold Coast.

The Post Lounge managing director Kurt Royan was pleased to be able to further support the region’s thriving film and television industry through the grant.

“While sunlight has always been considered the antithesis of post-production, the Gold Coast is the perfect location for our new facility, with its growing reputation as a creative hub, access to the latest infrastructure, and proximity to both local and international production talent,” he said.

Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the funding underpinned the growth of screen production services on the Gold Coast to future-proof the industry and remain globally competitive.

“This vital funding is enabling industry leaders like Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin to establish a long-term home for their award-winning production company Bazmark on the Gold Coast,” she said.

“It also ensures other critical small-to-medium screen businesses can expand their offerings and provide first-rate support to local and international films and series, creating more jobs and forging new opportunities for the region’s creative community.”

The full list of grant recipients is below:

• Bazmark – award-winning production company founded by Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

• Club Handy – Queensland costume specialists for the screen sector relocating their storage facility to the Gold Coast.

• Chrysaor – new creative hub providing access to filming equipment, virtual and post-production services and training for local independent filmmakers.

• Cutting Edge – acclaimed Queensland sound and picture post-production company.

• Elysium Studios – new Gold Coast-based venture focused on virtual production, motion capture, animation and visual effects.

• Fin Design + Effects – premium interstate visual effects and design company establishing a new facility on the Gold Coast.

• Myriad Studios – 3D scanning services company

• Pinnacle Films Studios – production facility servicing local, interstate and international productions.

• PROXi VP – virtual production company specialising in high-level action design for blockbuster films and series.

• SteadiWaves – high-end Steadicam and underwater camera operating services company.

• The Post Lounge – renowned Queensland post-production company now establishing a new Gold Coast facility.

• The Rebel Fleet – image and digital workflow and post-production specialists.