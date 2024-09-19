Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin.

Will Baz Luhrmann’s epic Joan of Arc film shoot in Australia?

·
Film
·

Baz Luhrmann has reportedly begun casting his latest film, Jehanne (or Jehanne d’Arc) about the patron saint of France, Joan of Arc, raising the prospect of another big Australian shoot.

It would mark the third collaboration between the famed writer-director and Warner Bros after the success of 2022 biopic Elvis, which was filmed on the Gold Coast.

Luhrmann has s...