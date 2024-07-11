BBC acquires new Australian comedy series ‘Austin’

The BBC has acquired the rights to eight-part scripted comedy series Austin for its BBC iPlayer and ITV Studios’ TV channels.

Austin, produced by Northern Pictures and Lincoln Pictures, was created and written by Darren Ashton (Spreadsheet) and Ben Miller (The Armstrong and Miller Show), alongside Lloyd Woolf, Joe Tucker (Black Ops), Adam Zwar (Wilfred, Lowdown) and Kala Ellis (Spreadsheet).

“BBC is the perfect platform for Austin and we have no doubt its viewers will appreciate the clever blend of British and Australian humour,” Catherine Nebauer, Head of Scripted at Northern Pictures said. “With a stellar cast and production team, Austin has already proven to be a hit on ABC with local audiences and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The series stars Ben Miller (Professor T, Bridgerton, Death in Paradise), Sally Phillips (Veep, Bridget Jones’s Diary), and Michael Theo (Love on the Spectrum), as well as Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Big Little Lies) and Roy Billing (Jack Irish, Underbelly).