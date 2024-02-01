Stan, BBC renew ‘Ten Pound Poms’ for second season

The Brits are coming back to Stan, with the streamer announcing Ten Pound Poms has been renewed for a second season.

A co-production with the BBC, the first season followed a group from the United Kingdom as they left dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world, having been promised a better house, better job prospects, and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia.

Season two will follow nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure Down Under, while also introducing new characters, such as the Skinner family, who are fresh off the boat from Ireland, and unscrupulous landlord Benny Bates.

Others reprising their roles for season two are Rob Collins as Ron, Leon Ford as Bill, Declan Coyle as Stevie, Stephen Curry as JJ, Hattie Hook as Pattie, Finn Treacy as Peter, Emma Hamilton as Sheila, and Cheree Cassidy as Marlene.

Written and created by Danny Brocklehurst, Ten Pound Poms is produced by Eleven for BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and as a Stan Original Series in Australia.

Brocklehurst is once again joined by Ryan Griffen and Smita Bhide in the writers’ room, while Australia’s Ana Kokkinos will return to direct alongside the UK’s Tom McKay.

Australia’s Karl Zwicky is on board as producer, while Brocklehurst will executive produce with the BBC’s Gaynor Holmes, Stan’s Cailah Scobie and Donna Chang, and Eleven’s Joel Wilson, Olivia Trench and Jamie Campbell. Sophie Williams will co-executive produce the series.

Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series worldwide while Curio Pictures is providing production services in Australia.

Speaking about the return of the series, Brocklehurst said the positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was “a true delight”.

“We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip,” he said.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters’ adventure Down Under.”

Wilson, co-founder of Eleven, said he couldn’t wait to head back to film the new episodes.

“I fell in love with Australia last season, so I’m delighted to be heading back there with Danny, Faye, Michelle and Warren to reunite with our fabulous director Ana and our wonderful cast and crew, as well as welcoming Tom into the fold,” he said.

Filming on the second season commences mid-February in NSW.