BBC ramps up Australian acquisitions with ‘Black Snow’, ‘Colin From Accounts’ S2

The BBC acquired two Australian titles in as many days last week, announcing deals for crime drama Black Snow and the second season of dramedy Colin From Accounts.

The former, which centres on the murder of 17-year-old Isabel Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa) in 1995 and the subsequent reopening of the police investigation 20 years later, will air on BBC Four and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

It comes after the Goalpost Pictures series premiered on Stan in January and was released in US, Canada and the UK in late February via co-producer Sundance Now. All3Media International has since negotiated pan-territory deals with Prime Video for Africa and OSN for the Middle East, as well as agreements with Canal+ in Austria, Filmin in Spain, NPO in the Netherlands, Magenta TV in Germany, Cosmote in Greece, and Sýn hf in Iceland.

In securing the title, BBC head of program acquisition Sue Deeks expected viewers to be drawn in by the distinctive context.

“Australia’s South Sea Island community is the fascinating setting for this dark and haunting murder mystery – its twists and turns will keep viewers guessing until the very end,” she said.

There is also good news for UK fans of Easy Tiger dramedy Colin From Accounts, with the series to return to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Co-created, written by, and starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, the romantic comedy follows Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

Following its Australian premiere last December, season one launched on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in April, receiving an average audience of 2.2m (BARB 28 Day 4 Screen).

Last week, Binge confirmed that Brammall and Dyer would be back to write, star in, and executive produce season two, which will again be produced by Easy Tiger and distributed outside Australia through Paramount Global Content Distribution. While the pair have ideas left over from the first season for the new episodes, they will not be doing any writing while the WGA strike is in effect.

Deeks said the prospect of a new season was more than welcome news to the broadcaster.

“BBC viewers have been completely charmed by this award-winning romantic comedy, and have taken Ashley, Gordon, and unlikely cupid Colin to their hearts,” she said.

“We are so delighted that there is going to be another series of the totally engaging Colin From Accounts for us all to enjoy.”