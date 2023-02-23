BBC Studios has secured a global first-look deal outside Australia with Big Owl Pictures, Shaun Murphy’s new production company.

Murphy is the former head of television at Warner Bros International Television Production Australia and executive producer for Shine. He launched the Sydney-based Big Owl Pictures last year with backing from private equity group, Balance Vector.

Big Owl has a focus on unscripted content, as well as select scripted and film projects. On launch Murphy, CEO and EP, said the company would “look at everything as a story that can be built into something magnificent”.

The multi-year deal offers BBC Studios a first look on its slate of original factual entertainment and entertainment formats, and a commitment to co-develop paper formats through BBC Studios global production network including LA, UK, France, Germany and the Nordics.

At WB, Murphy was responsible for series such as The Masked Singer, The Bachelor, First Dates, Who Do You Think You Are, Back In Time For Dinner, Celebrity Apprentice, The Bachelorette, Little Big Shots and Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to the deal, BBC Studios managing director of international production and formats Matt Forde cited Murphy’s track record on formats.

“We are really excited to work with the Big Owl Pictures creative team to bring their dynamic slate to a global audience,” said Forde.

“We are thrilled to be working with producers outside the UK in this way for the first time and are keen to partner with exceptional creatives like Big Owl, wherever they are in the world.

Murphy said the ability for BBC Studios to take Big Owl’s IP onto the world stage was “magnificent”.

“They are truly unmatched with their quality of shows and range of genres. Working with the entire BBC Studios international team to broaden out our formats is a terrific prospect and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership for both companies,” he said.

BBC Studios also has first-look format deals with UK independent producers such as Magnum Media, producers of The 1% Club which been successfully adapted in six international markets, Jay Blades’ Hungry Jay Media, in addition to a development deal with Joe Sugg’s Final Straw. It also has equity investments in Mothership, Expectation and recently took full ownership of Voltage TV.