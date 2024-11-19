‘Before Dawn’ leads from the front in WA Screen Culture Award nominations with six nods

Jordon Prince-Wright’s ANZAC war epic Before Dawn is in line to be the most decorated title at next month’s WA Screen Culture Awards (WASCAs), receiving six nominations.
The film, based on the war diaries of ANZAC soldiers, will battle with John Sheedy’s family film Runt and Paul Goldman’s boxing drama Kid Snow for Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m and is also recognised in the outstanding categories for directing, editing, cinematography, performance, and sound or sound design.
It follows a long journey to bring the story to screen, starting a two-month shoot in Southern WA during 2021 and followed by a more than year-long process encompassing nearly 300 people across more than 10 companies, led by Soundbyte and Soundbox, including multiple international partners. Since premiering in Australian cinemas at the start of April, Before Dawn has had theatrical runs in Asia and the US, along with a streaming release via Netflix.
Now in its fifth year, the WASCAs comprise 21 categories across features, shorts, animation, student films, and music videos.
Revelation Film Festival director Richard Sowada said Revelation was proud to play “such a central role in the development of the screen sector” through the awards.
“From a place where one feature film was produced in WA every three years to becoming one of the strongest independent production sectors in the country, the WASCAs acknowledges and rewards that phenomenal achievement and embraces the convergence of screen-based forms,” he said.
The 5th WASCAs will be held on Sunday, December 1 at Luna Cinemas Leederville, with comedian Emma Krause hosting. Find out more information about how to attend the ceremony here.
The full list of nominees is below:
Innovation Awards
- Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m presented by Limitless Studios
- I Hope This Will Fix Me
- In Sect
- Lint
- Shed
- Stubbornly Here
- Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m presented by Spinifex Brewing
- Before Dawn
- Kid Snow
- Runt
- Feature Documentary / Non Fiction presented by Zarephath Wines
- Does Sound Heal
- Genocide in the Wildflower State
- Green: The Fight for Rock and Roll
- Renee Gracie: Fireproof
- Sunlight: YES
- Short Film presented by AFTRS and Edith Cowan University
- Bathers
- Imposter
- Joan
- Re-Imagining Our Futures
- Story Time: A Film About Dementia
- They Were Wage Slaves
- Student Film presented by SAE
- Chookas
- Eat The Meat
- Esperance to Fremantle
- Santa Duties
- Teenage Dick: The Making Of
- Television
- Maggie Beer’s Big Mission
- Our Medicine
- Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr. Michael Mosley
- Web Series or Online Content presented by RevStream
- Backstage WA
- Fat Crackers: Bang Bang Pilot
- Life in Leederville
- Time-Rone
- Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day
- Animation
- Bird Drone
- Chomp
- Last Quokka
- Re-imagining Our Futures
- Wadjemup Wirin Bidi
- Music Video
- Can’t Get Enough by Electric State
- Complete by Cry Baby
- Crush by Anna Schneider
- Psycho by Alyssa Dalao, featuring Wiz
- The Epic of Giglamesh: Live in the Goldfields
- Game Design presented by Nostalgia Box
- Courier Tale
- Pie in the Sky
- Commercial Content presented by Broadcast Gurus
- Crescendo Collection
- Drive The Dream
- ECU School of Education Research
- Alternative Content (including Moving Image, Installation Art, Virtual Reality, 360°, Augmented Reality etc) presented by PAV
- 3SDC to the Power of 4 Screens
- AVHD
- Faux-gue
- Video Difficult
- Wadjemup Wirin Bidi
Outstanding Achievement Awards
- Directing presented by City of Vincent
- Before Dawn – Jordon Prince-Wright
- Genocide in the Wildflower State – Franko Rijavec
- Green: The Fight for Rock and Roll – Luke C. Griffiths
- Maggie Beer’s Big Mission – Laki Baker
- Stubbornly Here – Taylor Broadley
- They Were Wage Slaves – Maziar Lahooti
- Cinematography or Visualisation presented by Camera Electronic
- Before Dawn – Daniel Quinn
- Esperance to Fremantle – Joe Henderson
- Farm Block A67 – Tim Fitzgerald
- The Hug – Elliott Nieves
- Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day – Jim Frater, Darren McCagh, Dan Murphy
- Writing
- Bathers – Aref Rashidan
- Farm Block A67 – Nicholas Harle, Simone Detourbet
- Genocide in the Wildflower State – Franko Rijavec, Steve Mickler
- Mingler – Emma Thomason
- Renee-Gracie: Fireproof – Frances Elliott, Samantha Marlowe
- Runt – Craig Silvey
- Performance presented by PAC Screen Workshops
- Before Dawn – Myles Pollard
- Genocide in the Wildflower State – Kelton Pell
- Kid Snow – Tasma Walton
- Stubbornly Here – Cleo Meinck
- They Were Wage Slaves – Lauren Campbell
- They Were Wage Slaves – Luke Ledger
- Performance Under 18s presented by Filmbites
- Crown of Flowers – Oliver O’Toole
- Shed – Mani Shanks
- Production Design (incl. costume, set design, hair and makeup etc) presented by Perth Property Co
- I Hope This Will Fix Me – Brittney Tammisto
- Joan – Kylie Clifford
- Kid Snow – Clayton Jauncey, Terri Lamera, Karen Sims
- Runt – Clayton Jauncey
- The Roadhouse Blues – Tegan Weir, Alzbeta Rekosh
- Editing presented by Sandbox
- Genocide in the Wildflower State – Franko Rijavec
- Re-imagining Our Futures – Elaine Smith
- The Recipe for Jam – Ryan Silvey
- Time-Rone – Luna Laure
- Wadjemup Wirin Bidi – Dr. Damian Fasolo
- Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day – Steve Hughes
- Sound or Sound Design
- 200% Wolf – Xoe Baird, Nick Gallagher, Benjamin Morris, Les Fiddess, Terri Bellem, Sean Rogers
- Before Dawn – Brad Habib, Colin Graham, Cate Cahill, John Simpson, Alexander Blocher, Tam Glover, Holly Miller, Joanne Carwardine
- Does Sound Heal – Joe Branco
- No Man’s Land – Mishna Nagda
- The Roadhouse Blues – Scott Montgomery, Josh Hogan, Terri Bellem, Les Fiddess
- Original Music presented by Soundbyte
- Before Dawn – Sean Tinnion
- Farm Block A67 – Sean Tinnion
- No Mans Land – Mason Vellios
- Runt – Iain Grandage
- The Roadhouse Blues – Ned Beckley