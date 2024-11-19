‘Before Dawn’ leads from the front in WA Screen Culture Award nominations with six nods

Jordon Prince-Wright’s ANZAC war epic Before Dawn is in line to be the most decorated title at next month’s WA Screen Culture Awards (WASCAs), receiving six nominations.

The film, based on the war diaries of ANZAC soldiers, will battle with John Sheedy’s family film Runt and Paul Goldman’s boxing drama Kid Snow for Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m and is also recognised in the outstanding categories for directing, editing, cinematography, performance, and sound or sound design.

It follows a long journey to bring the story to screen, starting a two-month shoot in Southern WA during 2021 and followed by a more than year-long process encompassing nearly 300 people across more than 10 companies, led by Soundbyte and Soundbox, including multiple international partners. Since premiering in Australian cinemas at the start of April, Before Dawn has had theatrical runs in Asia and the US, along with a streaming release via Netflix.

Now in its fifth year, the WASCAs comprise 21 categories across features, shorts, animation, student films, and music videos.

‘Runt’

Revelation Film Festival director Richard Sowada said Revelation was proud to play “such a central role in the development of the screen sector” through the awards.

“From a place where one feature film was produced in WA every three years to becoming one of the strongest independent production sectors in the country, the WASCAs acknowledges and rewards that phenomenal achievement and embraces the convergence of screen-based forms,” he said.

The 5th WASCAs will be held on Sunday, December 1 at Luna Cinemas Leederville, with comedian Emma Krause hosting. Find out more information about how to attend the ceremony here.

The full list of nominees is below:

Innovation Awards

Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m presented by Limitless Studios I Hope This Will Fix Me In Sect Lint Shed Stubbornly Here



Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m presented by Spinifex Brewing Before Dawn Kid Snow Runt



Feature Documentary / Non Fiction presented by Zarephath Wines Does Sound Heal Genocide in the Wildflower State Green: The Fight for Rock and Roll Renee Gracie: Fireproof Sunlight: YES



Short Film presented by AFTRS and Edith Cowan University Bathers Imposter Joan Re-Imagining Our Futures Story Time: A Film About Dementia They Were Wage Slaves



Student Film presented by SAE Chookas Eat The Meat Esperance to Fremantle Santa Duties Teenage Dick: The Making Of



Television Maggie Beer’s Big Mission Our Medicine Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr. Michael Mosley



Web Series or Online Content presented by RevStream Backstage WA Fat Crackers: Bang Bang Pilot Life in Leederville Time-Rone Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day



Animation Bird Drone Chomp Last Quokka Re-imagining Our Futures Wadjemup Wirin Bidi



Music Video Can’t Get Enough by Electric State Complete by Cry Baby Crush by Anna Schneider Psycho by Alyssa Dalao, featuring Wiz The Epic of Giglamesh: Live in the Goldfields



Game Design presented by Nostalgia Box Courier Tale Pie in the Sky



Commercial Content presented by Broadcast Gurus Crescendo Collection Drive The Dream ECU School of Education Research



Alternative Content (including Moving Image, Installation Art, Virtual Reality, 360°, Augmented Reality etc) presented by PAV 3SDC to the Power of 4 Screens AVHD Faux-gue Video Difficult Wadjemup Wirin Bidi



Outstanding Achievement Awards