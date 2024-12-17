ADVERTISEMENT

‘Better Man’ on song with six AACTA International Award nominations

'Better Man'

Michael Gracey’s Better Man has carried over its success from AACTA nominations into the AACTA International categories, leading the field with six nods.

The film, to be released on Boxing Day, is up for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, alongside acting nominations for its lead cast. It comes after the Docklands-shot title secured a record-breaking 16 nominations for the local awards.

Brady Corbet’s historical drama The Brutalist was the next best-represented film with five nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Guy Pearce. Jacques Audiard’s musical crime comedy Emilia Perez, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winning Anora and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two round out the five nominees for Best Film.

Other Australians nominated include George Miller for Best Director in Film for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Juror #2‘s Toni Collette for Best Supporting Actress, and Babygirl‘s Nicole Kidman for Best Leading Actress.

In the television categories, FX series Shogun and Hulu’s kitchen-set dramedy The Bear picked up three nominations each, while Australian productions Boy Swallows Universe and Colin From Accounts are also in the mix. Emmy winner Elizabeth Debicki earns a nod for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

This year’s AACTA Awards Industry Gala will be held on Wednesday, February 5 and the AACTA Award Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 7. Both ceremonies will be held at HOTA, Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast, as part of the AACTA Festival, which will run for five days from February 5 – 9.

The nominees for the 2025 AACTA International Awards are:

Best Film

  • Anora
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Brutalist

Best Lead Actor in Film

  • Adrien BrodyThe Brutalist – as László Tóth
  • Daniel CraigQueer – as Lee
  • Jonno DaviesBetter Man – as Robbie Williams
  • Colman DomingoSing Sing – as John “Divine G.” Whitfield
  • Ralph FiennesConclave – as Thomas Lawrence

Best Lead Actress in Film

  • Kirsten DunstCivil War – as Lee Smith
  • Karla Sofia GascónEmilia Pérez – as Emilia Pérez
  • Nicole KidmanBabygirl – as Romy
  • Mikey MadisonAnora – as Mikheeva
  • Kate WinsletLee – as Lee Miller

Best Supporting Actor in Film

  • Kieran CulkinA Real Pain – as Benji Kaplan
  • Damon HerrimanBetter Man – as Nigel
  • Guy PearceThe Brutalist – as Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr.
  • Stanley TucciConclave – as Cardinal Bellini
  • Denzel WashingtonGladiator II – as Macrinus

Best Supporting Actress in Film

  • Toni ColletteJuror #2 – as Faith Killebrew
  • Ariana GrandeWicked – as Glinda
  • Felicity JonesThe Brutalist – as Erzsébet Tóth
  • Zoe SaldañaEmilia Pérez – as Rita Mora Castro
  • Alison SteadmanBetter Man – as Betty

Best Direction in Film

  • Jacques AudiardEmilia Pérez
  • Brady CorbetThe Brutalist
  • Michael GraceyBetter Man
  • George MillerFuriosa: A Mad Max Saga
  • Denis VilleneuveDune: Part Two

Best Screenplay in Film

  • AnoraSean Baker
  • Better ManMichael Gracey, Oliver Cole, Simon Gleeson
  • ConclavePeter Straughan
  • The BrutalistBrady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
  • A Real PainJesse Eisenberg

Best Drama Series

  • After the Party
  • Boy Swallows Universe
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • The Diplomat

Best Comedy Series

  • Colin from Accounts
  • Curb your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Bear

Best Actor in a Series

  • Larry DavidCurb Your Enthusiasm – (as Larry David)
  • Idris ElbaHijack – (as Sam Nelson)
  • Gary Oldman Slow Horses – (as Jackson Lamb)
  • Hiroyuki Sanada Shōgun – (as Yoshii Toranaga)
  • Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear – (as Carmy)

Best Actress in a Series

  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – (as Princess Diana)
  • Ayo Edebiri The Bear – (as Sydney Adamu)
  • Jessica Gunning Baby Reindeer – (as Martha Scott)
  • Anna Sawai Shōgun – (as Toda Mariko)
  • Jean SmartHacks – (as Deborah Vance)