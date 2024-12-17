‘Better Man’ on song with six AACTA International Award nominations

Michael Gracey’s Better Man has carried over its success from AACTA nominations into the AACTA International categories, leading the field with six nods.
The film, to be released on Boxing Day, is up for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, alongside acting nominations for its lead cast. It comes after the Docklands-shot title secured a record-breaking 16 nominations for the local awards.
Brady Corbet’s historical drama The Brutalist was the next best-represented film with five nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Guy Pearce. Jacques Audiard’s musical crime comedy Emilia Perez, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winning Anora and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two round out the five nominees for Best Film.
Other Australians nominated include George Miller for Best Director in Film for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Juror #2‘s Toni Collette for Best Supporting Actress, and Babygirl‘s Nicole Kidman for Best Leading Actress.
In the television categories, FX series Shogun and Hulu’s kitchen-set dramedy The Bear picked up three nominations each, while Australian productions Boy Swallows Universe and Colin From Accounts are also in the mix. Emmy winner Elizabeth Debicki earns a nod for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.
This year’s AACTA Awards Industry Gala will be held on Wednesday, February 5 and the AACTA Award Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 7. Both ceremonies will be held at HOTA, Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast, as part of the AACTA Festival, which will run for five days from February 5 – 9.
The nominees for the 2025 AACTA International Awards are:
Best Film
- Anora
- Better Man
- Dune: Part two
- Emilia Pérez
- The Brutalist
Best Lead Actor in Film
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – as László Tóth
- Daniel Craig – Queer – as Lee
- Jonno Davies – Better Man – as Robbie Williams
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing – as John “Divine G.” Whitfield
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave – as Thomas Lawrence
Best Lead Actress in Film
- Kirsten Dunst – Civil War – as Lee Smith
- Karla Sofia Gascón – Emilia Pérez – as Emilia Pérez
- Nicole Kidman – Babygirl – as Romy
- Mikey Madison – Anora – as Mikheeva
- Kate Winslet – Lee – as Lee Miller
Best Supporting Actor in Film
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – as Benji Kaplan
- Damon Herriman – Better Man – as Nigel
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist – as Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr.
- Stanley Tucci – Conclave – as Cardinal Bellini
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II – as Macrinus
Best Supporting Actress in Film
- Toni Collette – Juror #2 – as Faith Killebrew
- Ariana Grande – Wicked – as Glinda
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist – as Erzsébet Tóth
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – as Rita Mora Castro
- Alison Steadman – Better Man – as Betty
Best Direction in Film
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Michael Gracey – Better Man
- George Miller – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Best Screenplay in Film
- Anora – Sean Baker
- Better Man – Michael Gracey, Oliver Cole, Simon Gleeson
- Conclave – Peter Straughan
- The Brutalist – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg
Best Drama Series
- After the Party
- Boy Swallows Universe
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- The Diplomat
Best Comedy Series
- Colin from Accounts
- Curb your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Bear
Best Actor in a Series
- Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm – (as Larry David)
- Idris Elba – Hijack – (as Sam Nelson)
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses – (as Jackson Lamb)
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – (as Yoshii Toranaga)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – (as Carmy)
Best Actress in a Series
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – (as Princess Diana)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – (as Sydney Adamu)
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – (as Martha Scott)
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun – (as Toda Mariko)
- Jean Smart – Hacks – (as Deborah Vance)