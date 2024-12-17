‘Better Man’ on song with six AACTA International Award nominations

Michael Gracey’s Better Man has carried over its success from AACTA nominations into the AACTA International categories, leading the field with six nods.

The film, to be released on Boxing Day, is up for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, alongside acting nominations for its lead cast. It comes after the Docklands-shot title secured a record-breaking 16 nominations for the local awards.

Brady Corbet’s historical drama The Brutalist was the next best-represented film with five nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Guy Pearce. Jacques Audiard’s musical crime comedy Emilia Perez, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winning Anora and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two round out the five nominees for Best Film.

Other Australians nominated include George Miller for Best Director in Film for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Juror #2‘s Toni Collette for Best Supporting Actress, and Babygirl‘s Nicole Kidman for Best Leading Actress.

In the television categories, FX series Shogun and Hulu’s kitchen-set dramedy The Bear picked up three nominations each, while Australian productions Boy Swallows Universe and Colin From Accounts are also in the mix. Emmy winner Elizabeth Debicki earns a nod for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

This year’s AACTA Awards Industry Gala will be held on Wednesday, February 5 and the AACTA Award Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 7. Both ceremonies will be held at HOTA, Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast, as part of the AACTA Festival, which will run for five days from February 5 – 9.

The nominees for the 2025 AACTA International Awards are:

Best Film

Anora

Better Man

Dune: Part two

Emilia Pérez

The Brutalist

Best Lead Actor in Film

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – as László Tóth

– The Brutalist – as László Tóth Daniel Craig – Queer – as Lee

– Queer – as Lee Jonno Davies – Better Man – as Robbie Williams

– Better Man – as Robbie Williams Colman Domingo – Sing Sing – as John “Divine G.” Whitfield

– Sing Sing – as John “Divine G.” Whitfield Ralph Fiennes – Conclave – as Thomas Lawrence

Best Lead Actress in Film

Kirsten Dunst – Civil War – as Lee Smith

– Civil War – as Lee Smith Karla Sofia Gascón – Emilia Pérez – as Emilia Pérez

– Emilia Pérez – as Emilia Pérez Nicole Kidman – Babygirl – as Romy

– Babygirl – as Romy Mikey Madison – Anora – as Mikheeva

– Anora – as Mikheeva Kate Winslet – Lee – as Lee Miller

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – as Benji Kaplan

– A Real Pain – as Benji Kaplan Damon Herriman – Better Man – as Nigel

– Better Man – as Nigel Guy Pearce – The Brutalist – as Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr.

– The Brutalist – as Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr. Stanley Tucci – Conclave – as Cardinal Bellini

– Conclave – as Cardinal Bellini Denzel Washington – Gladiator II – as Macrinus

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Toni Collette – Juror #2 – as Faith Killebrew

– Juror #2 – as Faith Killebrew Ariana Grande – Wicked – as Glinda

– Wicked – as Glinda Felicity Jones – The Brutalist – as Erzsébet Tóth

– The Brutalist – as Erzsébet Tóth Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – as Rita Mora Castro

– Emilia Pérez – as Rita Mora Castro Alison Steadman – Better Man – as Betty

Best Direction in Film

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

– Emilia Pérez Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

– The Brutalist Michael Gracey – Better Man

– Better Man George Miller – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Screenplay in Film

Anora – Sean Baker

– Sean Baker Better Man – Michael Gracey, Oliver Cole, Simon Gleeson

– Michael Gracey, Oliver Cole, Simon Gleeson Conclave – Peter Straughan

– Peter Straughan The Brutalist – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

– Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg

Best Drama Series

After the Party

Boy Swallows Universe

Shōgun

Slow Horses

The Diplomat

Best Comedy Series

Colin from Accounts

Curb your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Bear

Best Actor in a Series

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm – (as Larry David)

– Curb Your Enthusiasm – (as Larry David) Idris Elba – Hijack – (as Sam Nelson)

– Hijack – (as Sam Nelson) Gary Oldman – Slow Horses – (as Jackson Lamb)

– Slow Horses – (as Jackson Lamb) Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – (as Yoshii Toranaga)

– Shōgun – (as Yoshii Toranaga) Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – (as Carmy)

