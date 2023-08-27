Binge orders Australian-Irish co-production ‘Mix Tape’

Aquarius Films will go into production with Irish company Subotica on Mix Tape, a four-part miniseries commissioned by Binge that is based on Jane Sanderson’s novel of the same name.

Beginning in Sheffield, England in 1989 with an all-encompassing romance between teenagers Daniel and Alison, the story follows their journey to modern-day adult relationships, with the pair living on opposite sides of the world but forever connected through the music of their generation.

A new chapter begins for Daniel and Alison when they reconnect through a song from their shared past and explore their burning curiosity to understand if this is the love, and life, they were meant to have.

The Australian-Irish co-production is written by Jo Spain and will be directed by Lucy Gaffy. Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford will produce for Aquarius Films alongside Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch for Subotica.

Binge executive director commissioning Alison Hurbert-Burns is executive producing with Lana Greenhalgh, Miranda Culley, and Clare Mirabello. The series has major production investment from the Foxtel Group in association with Screen Australia and Screen Ireland. International sales are being handled by Eccho Rights. It is not yet known where the production will shoot, or who will be leading the cast.

In a statement, the producers said Mix Tape would take viewers “back in time to that intoxicating feeling of first love”.

“It’s a classic boy-meets-girl love story with a banging soundtrack that will tug at the heartstrings and have audiences reminiscing and asking themselves, ‘What if you had a second chance at first love?’”

For Hurbert-Burns, the co-production agreement allowed the Foxtel-owned streamer to “tell this Australian and international story at a scale that will capture the audience’s imagination”.

“We’re searching for stories that take our audience into a world they can lose themselves in but also be challenged by, and Mix Tape is a nostalgic, music filled love story that will jump off the screen and make you say, what if?”.



