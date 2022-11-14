Goalpost Television’s Black Snow, starring Travis Fimmel, will launch on Stan New Year’s Day.

In 1994, 17-year-old Isabel Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa) was murdered. The crime shocked the small town of Ashford and devastated Isabel’s Australian South Sea Islander community. The case was never solved, the killer never found. But, 25 years later, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case Detective James Cormack (Fimmel) on the trail of the killer.

Also starring are Jemmason Power, Molly Fatnowna and Eden Cassady, alongside Brooke Satchwell, Alexander England, Erik Thomson, Kym Gyngell, Rob Carlton, Jimi Bani, Daniela Farinaci and Lucy Bell. The series will also feature the screen debut of Australian singer Ziggy Ramo.

The series is created by Lucas Taylor, writing alongside Boyd Quakawoot and Beatrix Christian.

Sian Davies directs with Matthew Saville, while Murray Lui is the DOP. The series is produced by Goalpost’s Rosemary Blight produces alongside Lois Randall and Kaylene Butler.

Black Snow has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Stan, and is financed with support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now who also serve as distributor in the U.S., Canada, and U.K. The series is also financed and produced in association with All3Media International, and financed in association with Fulcrum Media Finance.